Wall Street Analyst Upgrade T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. What else is Wall St. saying

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] closed the trading session at $125.24 on 05/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $124.63, while the highest price level was $128.37. The company report on May 17, 2022 that T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Program to Build 5G AR Experiences for Smart Glasses with Snapdragon Spaces.

These six startups are building immersive AR applications on T-Mobile’s 5G network using the Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today kicked off its T-Mobile Accelerator program working with startups, developers and entrepreneurs building immersive experiences for AR smart glasses using T-Mobile 5G and the Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform. As the lead 5G launch partner in North America for Snapdragon Spaces, T-Mobile Accelerator is working to fuel 5G innovation for AR smart glasses leveraging heads-up displays, spatial awareness and computer vision across the gaming, entertainment, education, wellness, fitness and travel and hospitality industries.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.98 percent and weekly performance of 1.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, TMUS reached to a volume of 3764666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $165.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2021, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $151 to $158, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 4.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 97.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TMUS stock trade performance evaluation

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.81 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.07, while it was recorded at 126.15 for the last single week of trading, and 123.68 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.50 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 58.65%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $74,898 million, or 42.20% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 60,924,954, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 52.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,085,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.06 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.3 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 592 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 58,412,977 shares. Additionally, 472 investors decreased positions by around 42,526,150 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 481,380,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 582,319,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,456,221 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 6,864,887 shares during the same period.