Wall Street Analyst Upgrade New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. What else is Wall St. saying

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.36% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.32%. The company report on April 26, 2022 that New Oriental Announces Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended February 28, 2022.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (the “Company” or “New Oriental”) (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2022, which is the third quarter of New Oriental’s fiscal year 2022.

Financial Highlights for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended February 28, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, EDU stock dropped by -89.32%. The one-year New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.45. The average equity rating for EDU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.88 billion, with 1.70 billion shares outstanding and 1.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.97M shares, EDU stock reached a trading volume of 4396675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDU shares is $31.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA dropped their target price from $15 to $11.20. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock. On August 30, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EDU shares from 8.60 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.44.

EDU Stock Performance Analysis:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.32. With this latest performance, EDU shares gained by 17.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.30 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.53, while it was recorded at 11.46 for the last single week of trading, and 17.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.49 and a Gross Margin at +52.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.82.

Return on Total Capital for EDU is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.01. Additionally, EDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] managed to generate an average of $24,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,272 million, or 63.80% of EDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 9,967,682, which is approximately -1.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 8,743,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.54 million in EDU stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $83.69 million in EDU stock with ownership of nearly 51.962% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:EDU] by around 32,141,745 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 19,997,247 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 60,756,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,895,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDU stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,444,957 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 11,850,367 shares during the same period.