Wall Street Analyst Resumed SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. What else is Wall St. saying

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] price surged by 6.17 percent to reach at $0.97. The company report on May 12, 2022 that IKEA U.S. joins forces with SunPower to offer home solar solutions in the United States.

Home Solar with IKEA set to launch in Fall 2022 in select California locations for IKEA Family loyalty members.

IKEA U.S. and SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading residential solar technology and energy services provider, today announced that they are teaming up to make solar energy easier to access. Through this collaboration, members of the IKEA Family customer loyalty program will be able to purchase home solar solutions, available through SunPower, to generate and store their own renewable energy and live more sustainably. Home Solar with IKEA is expected to launch in select California markets in Fall 2022.

A sum of 3134464 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.75M shares. SunPower Corporation shares reached a high of $17.00 and dropped to a low of $15.60 until finishing in the latest session at $16.68.

The one-year SPWR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.89. The average equity rating for SPWR stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $20.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $17, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on SPWR stock. On January 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SPWR shares from 35 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83.

SPWR Stock Performance Analysis:

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.83. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -18.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.13 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.23, while it was recorded at 15.74 for the last single week of trading, and 21.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SunPower Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.72 and a Gross Margin at +16.62. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.33.

SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $949 million, or 39.00% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,794,091, which is approximately 4.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,051,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.5 million in SPWR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $73.74 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly -4.337% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunPower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 6,403,381 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 9,124,474 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 44,887,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,415,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,308,446 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,033,643 shares during the same period.