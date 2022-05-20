Wall Street Analyst Initiated Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE: OHI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.79% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.72%. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Omega Reports First Quarter 2022 Results and Recent Developments.

Completed $142 Million in New InvestmentsCompleted the Gulf Coast Portfolio Asset Sale for $318 Million.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) (the “Company” or “Omega”) announced today its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company reported net income for the quarter of $195.2 million or $0.79 per common share. The Company also reported Nareit Funds From Operations (“Nareit FFO”) for the quarter of $170.7 million or $0.69 per common share, Adjusted Funds From Operations (“Adjusted FFO” or “AFFO”) of $183.5 million or $0.74 per common share, and Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) of $161.9 million.

Over the last 12 months, OHI stock dropped by -20.64%. The one-year Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.58. The average equity rating for OHI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.63 billion, with 239.53 million shares outstanding and 234.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, OHI stock reached a trading volume of 4313093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OHI shares is $30.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $30, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on OHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for OHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

OHI Stock Performance Analysis:

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, OHI shares gained by 3.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.38 for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.60, while it was recorded at 29.25 for the last single week of trading, and 29.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.40 and a Gross Margin at +66.76. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.36.

OHI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. go to -2.75%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,758 million, or 68.20% of OHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,894,357, which is approximately 0.218% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,089,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $807.81 million in OHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $396.62 million in OHI stock with ownership of nearly 14.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE:OHI] by around 15,165,557 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 14,375,116 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 130,007,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,548,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OHI stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,378,382 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,049,230 shares during the same period.