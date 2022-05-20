Wall Street Analyst Initiated NextNav Inc. [NN]. What else is Wall St. saying

NextNav Inc. [NASDAQ: NN] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.355 during the day while it closed the day at $4.03. The company report on May 19, 2022 that NextNav, Vizsafe Partner to Bring Vertical Location to the Emergency Services Community.

Partnership will dramatically improve geolocation of resources and responders via a single common operating picture with floor level precision.

NextNav, a leader in next generation GPS, today partnered with Vizsafe, a leading provider of health, safety and security solutions, to add vertical location services to its Geoaware® platform. By integrating with NextNav’s Pinnacle Network, Vizsafe is able to provide its clients across public safety and emergency service sectors with a more clear picture of the z-axis location of its workforce, visitors, and resources, even across multi-story buildings.

NextNav Inc. stock has also loss -16.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NN stock has declined by -34.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.42% and lost -54.00% year-on date.

The market cap for NN stock reached $377.37 million, with 93.64 million shares outstanding and 73.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 151.56K shares, NN reached a trading volume of 11131082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NextNav Inc. [NN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NN shares is $15.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for NextNav Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextNav Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for NN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 471.71.

NN stock trade performance evaluation

NextNav Inc. [NN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.39. With this latest performance, NN shares dropped by -47.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.30 for NextNav Inc. [NN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.79, while it was recorded at 4.53 for the last single week of trading.

NextNav Inc. [NN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextNav Inc. [NN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5560.81 and a Gross Margin at -2543.77. NextNav Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20769.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.94.

NextNav Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

NextNav Inc. [NN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $240 million, or 65.70% of NN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NN stocks are: FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with ownership of 14,178,054, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; FLEMING JAMES B JR, holding 9,714,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.48 million in NN stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $38.28 million in NN stock with ownership of nearly 0.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextNav Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in NextNav Inc. [NASDAQ:NN] by around 1,537,788 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 299,006 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 54,380,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,217,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 434,363 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 47,204 shares during the same period.