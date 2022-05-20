Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] Is Currently -2.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TTNP] traded at a low on 05/19/22, posting a -2.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.38. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Activist Investing Announces 5.6% Ownership Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc..

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Activist Investing LLC (together with its affiliates, “Activist Investing” or “we”), today filed a Schedule 13D announcing its acquisition of approximately 5.6% of the common stock outstanding of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) (“TTNP” or the “Company”). David E. Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Activist Investing, issued the following statement:.

“We invested in TTNP due to the Company’s stated intention to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives, including a possible reverse merger. We believe significant value can be unlocked at the Company and will be monitoring its developments with interest.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3635161 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 21.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.07%.

The market cap for TTNP stock reached $4.08 million, with 9.89 million shares outstanding and 9.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 213.87K shares, TTNP reached a trading volume of 3635161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

How has TTNP stock performed recently?

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.00. With this latest performance, TTNP shares dropped by -51.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.54 for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8044, while it was recorded at 0.4680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3456 for the last 200 days.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] shares currently have an operating margin of -612.98 and a Gross Margin at +79.72. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -575.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -202.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.15.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]

There are presently around $1 million, or 16.80% of TTNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTNP stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 863,512, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.94% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 206,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82000.0 in TTNP stocks shares; and GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., currently with $23000.0 in TTNP stock with ownership of nearly 31.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TTNP] by around 957,980 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 79,452 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 260,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,297,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTNP stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 913,564 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 66,038 shares during the same period.