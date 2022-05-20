Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] moved up 3.92: Why It’s Important

Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX: TGB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.92% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.45%. The company report on May 9, 2022 that TASEKO’S GIBRALTAR MINE RECOGNIZED FOR OUTSTANDING SAFETY PERFORMANCE.

Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (“Taseko” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Gibraltar Mine near Williams Lake, BC won the John Ash Award at the Provincial Annual Mine Safety Awards on May 5, 2022.

Presented by the Province of British Columbia’s Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, the John Ash Award is presented annually to the open pit mine in British Columbia working more than 1,000,000 worker hours with the lowest lost time injury-frequency rate.

Over the last 12 months, TGB stock dropped by -30.57%. The average equity rating for TGB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $419.74 million, with 285.77 million shares outstanding and 83.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, TGB stock reached a trading volume of 3564572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Taseko Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Taseko Mines Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taseko Mines Limited is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGB in the course of the last twelve months was 2.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

TGB Stock Performance Analysis:

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.45. With this latest performance, TGB shares dropped by -29.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.40 for Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0046, while it was recorded at 1.5240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9811 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Taseko Mines Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.85 and a Gross Margin at +37.09. Taseko Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.48.

Taseko Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $101 million, or 22.50% of TGB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGB stocks are: BENEFIT STREET PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 9,895,137, which is approximately -10.075% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 7,913,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.11 million in TGB stocks shares; and CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $11.13 million in TGB stock with ownership of nearly -1.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taseko Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX:TGB] by around 12,646,993 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 6,861,809 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 46,473,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,982,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGB stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,127,811 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 478,484 shares during the same period.