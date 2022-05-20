Stifel slashes price target on Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] – find out why.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE: IRM] traded at a low on 05/19/22, posting a -4.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $48.63. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Iron Mountain Reports First Quarter Results.

— Net Income of $42 million; Achieves record quarterly Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA –.

— Data Center strength: Signs 35 megawatts in first quarter; raises full year projection to 130 megawatts –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2861354 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Iron Mountain Incorporated stands at 3.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.33%.

The market cap for IRM stock reached $14.01 billion, with 290.33 million shares outstanding and 287.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, IRM reached a trading volume of 2861354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRM shares is $55.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Iron Mountain Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $27 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2019, representing the official price target for Iron Mountain Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $25, while BofA/Merrill kept a Underperform rating on IRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iron Mountain Incorporated is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

How has IRM stock performed recently?

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.30. With this latest performance, IRM shares dropped by -15.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.31 for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.49, while it was recorded at 51.70 for the last single week of trading, and 48.32 for the last 200 days.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.07 and a Gross Margin at +42.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.15.

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iron Mountain Incorporated go to 6.44%.

Insider trade positions for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]

There are presently around $11,479 million, or 80.70% of IRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,335,714, which is approximately -0.199% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 28,901,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in IRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.17 billion in IRM stock with ownership of nearly -0.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iron Mountain Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 376 institutional holders increased their position in Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE:IRM] by around 11,293,103 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 16,979,765 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 196,720,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,993,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRM stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,119,912 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 965,284 shares during the same period.