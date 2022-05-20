Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] is -60.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SLRX] closed the trading session at $0.20 on 05/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.191, while the highest price level was $0.232. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with sarcomas, pediatric cancers, and other solid and hematological cancers, today announced that David Arthur, CEO of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, will be virtually presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held on May 23-26, 2022.

The presentation will provide an overview of recent business and corporate achievements at Salarius as well as discuss upcoming milestones with the Company’s lead assets, seclidemstat and SP-3164.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.21 percent and weekly performance of -11.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -43.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 951.93K shares, SLRX reached to a volume of 8743281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLRX shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

SLRX stock trade performance evaluation

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.17. With this latest performance, SLRX shares dropped by -43.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.70 for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3147, while it was recorded at 0.1919 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6165 for the last 200 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -696.27 and a Gross Margin at +98.96. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -693.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.83.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.10% of SLRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,585,020, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 548,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in SLRX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $85000.0 in SLRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SLRX] by around 135,774 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,802,768 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,705,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,644,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLRX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 116,592 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,538,176 shares during the same period.