Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] moved up 2.75: Why It’s Important

Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE: RLGY] jumped around 0.31 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.57 at the close of the session, up 2.75%. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Sotheby’s International Realty Expands its Presence in Ireland.

Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the opening of Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty in Ireland. The opening brings the brand’s total number of affiliated offices in Europe to more than 200 and signifies the brand’s continued expansion in Ireland with a total of seven offices servicing the country.

Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty is owned and operated by Lisney, Ireland’s largest independently owned multi-disciplinary property advisory company. Through its affiliation, the company will join forces with Ireland Sotheby’s International Realty, making Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty the brand’s sole affiliated company in Ireland. David Byrne will serve as Managing Director for the company and David Ashmore, formerly of Ireland Sotheby’s International Realty since 2016, will join the company as Director.

Realogy Holdings Corp. stock is now -31.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RLGY Stock saw the intraday high of $11.78 and lowest of $11.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.03, which means current price is +19.03% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, RLGY reached a trading volume of 3053253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLGY shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Realogy Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $18 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Realogy Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on RLGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realogy Holdings Corp. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLGY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has RLGY stock performed recently?

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.98. With this latest performance, RLGY shares dropped by -15.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.28 for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.63, while it was recorded at 11.31 for the last single week of trading, and 16.36 for the last 200 days.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.36 and a Gross Margin at +17.00. Realogy Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.61.

Realogy Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realogy Holdings Corp. go to 27.70%.

Insider trade positions for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]

There are presently around $1,395 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLGY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,619,836, which is approximately -2.689% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,067,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.7 million in RLGY stocks shares; and SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, currently with $119.13 million in RLGY stock with ownership of nearly -11.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realogy Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE:RLGY] by around 8,452,871 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 7,748,776 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 107,722,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,923,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLGY stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,353,276 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,191,600 shares during the same period.