Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] Stock trading around $4.69 per share: What’s Next?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [NYSE: RYAM] slipped around -0.21 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.69 at the close of the session, down -4.29%. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Chatham Asset Management Reaffirms Withhold Vote Against Two Directors at Rayonier Advanced Materials Upcoming Annual Meeting.

Reemphasizes Need for the Board to Immediately Repay Debt and Refinance RYAM’s 2024 Senior Notes.

Chatham Asset Management, LLC, a private investment firm which manages funds that beneficially own approximately 6.3% of the outstanding common stock of Rayonier Advanced Materials (“RYAM” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RYAM) and is a substantial bondholder of the Company, today issued an open letter to RYAM shareholders reaffirming its intention to withhold its vote against two long-tenured members of the Company’s Board of Directors, Thomas I. Morgan and Lisa M. Palumbo, at the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders on May 16, 2022.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stock is now -17.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RYAM Stock saw the intraday high of $5.03 and lowest of $4.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.32, which means current price is +6.59% above from all time high which was touched on 03/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 412.65K shares, RYAM reached a trading volume of 2876096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYAM shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYAM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $9.50 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $10, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on RYAM stock. On May 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for RYAM shares from 12 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for RYAM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has RYAM stock performed recently?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, RYAM shares dropped by -19.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.74 for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.75, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 6.27 for the last 200 days.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.88 and a Gross Margin at +4.07. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.54.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]

There are presently around $253 million, or 79.80% of RYAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RYAM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,971,477, which is approximately 0.283% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 4,048,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.84 million in RYAM stocks shares; and CHATHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $19.6 million in RYAM stock with ownership of nearly 87.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [NYSE:RYAM] by around 6,650,566 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 2,931,455 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 41,951,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,533,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RYAM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 225,874 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 784,205 shares during the same period.