Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] moved down -0.51: Why It’s Important

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] slipped around -2.23 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $436.37 at the close of the session, down -0.51%. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Palo Alto Networks Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Fiscal third quarter revenue grew 29% year over year to $1.4 billion.

Fiscal third quarter billings grew 40% year over year to $1.8 billion.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock is now -21.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PANW Stock saw the intraday high of $444.43 and lowest of $421.548 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 640.90, which means current price is +3.52% above from all time high which was touched on 04/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, PANW reached a trading volume of 3906832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $648.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $660 to $670. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $600 to $610, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on PANW stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PANW shares from 585 to 605.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 30.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 363.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 27.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PANW stock performed recently?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.81. With this latest performance, PANW shares dropped by -30.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.08 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 567.83, while it was recorded at 461.49 for the last single week of trading, and 515.51 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 25.04%.

Insider trade positions for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

There are presently around $38,695 million, or 89.20% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,551,741, which is approximately -11.845% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,022,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in PANW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.35 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly 5.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

669 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:PANW] by around 12,731,752 shares. Additionally, 547 investors decreased positions by around 8,947,219 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 66,544,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,223,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 197 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,867,069 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,002,490 shares during the same period.