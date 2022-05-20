Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] fell -33.71% so far this year. What now?

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $21.61 during the day while it closed the day at $21.12. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Study Shows Financial Services Organizations are in Early Phases of Multicloud Adoption.

Research Reveals Hybrid Multicloud is the Ideal IT model, but the Financial Services Industry is Slower to Adopt.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced the financial services findings of its global 2022 Enterprise Cloud Index (ECI) survey and research report, which measures enterprise progress with cloud adoption in the industry. The research showed that fewer financial services organizations have adopted multicloud than any other industry surveyed, trailing the global average by 10%. However, adoption is expected to nearly double from 26% to 56% in the next three years, in line with the global trend of evolving to a multicloud IT infrastructure that spans a mix of private and public clouds.

Nutanix Inc. stock has also gained 2.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NTNX stock has declined by -17.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.91% and lost -33.71% year-on date.

The market cap for NTNX stock reached $4.26 billion, with 218.81 million shares outstanding and 214.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, NTNX reached a trading volume of 3577650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $42.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $61 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Nutanix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $48, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on NTNX stock. On June 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NTNX shares from 47 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79.

NTNX stock trade performance evaluation

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.47. With this latest performance, NTNX shares dropped by -21.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.86 for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.01, while it was recorded at 21.73 for the last single week of trading, and 31.23 for the last 200 days.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.29 and a Gross Margin at +78.88. Nutanix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.17.

Return on Total Capital for NTNX is now -239.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -441.22. Additionally, NTNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 658.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] managed to generate an average of -$170,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Nutanix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,592 million, or 76.70% of NTNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 33,398,565, which is approximately 3.748% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,344,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $488.83 million in NTNX stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $433.45 million in NTNX stock with ownership of nearly 4.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutanix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ:NTNX] by around 15,206,769 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 8,899,403 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 147,449,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,555,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTNX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,537,773 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,403,226 shares during the same period.