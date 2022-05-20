NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $3

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NASDAQ: NURO] jumped around 2.38 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.50 at the close of the session, up 76.28%. The company report on May 19, 2022 that NeuroMetrix Reports that Quell® Wearable Neuromodulation Device has Received FDA De Novo Authorization as First Non-Pharmacological Treatment for Fibromyalgia.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) De Novo authorization to market the Quell neuromodulation device as an aid for reducing the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults with high pain sensitivity. The Company received FDA Breakthrough Designation for the use of Quell to treat fibromyalgia in July 2021.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition characterized by generalized pain, fatigue, poor sleep, memory and concentration impairments, mood disorders and other disabling symptoms. These individuals experience low health-related quality of life and are twice as likely to be hospitalized as someone without fibromyalgia. The prevalence of fibromyalgia is estimated to be 2 to 6 percent of the U.S. adult population (5 to 15 million people). The cause of fibromyalgia remains unclear, but scientific studies point to abnormalities in the way the central nervous system processes normal sensations and pain. Although a number of drugs are used to treat fibromyalgia only pregabalin, duloxetine and milnacipran have been approved by the FDA. These drugs are associated with side effects and generally poor adherence. Prior to Quell, the FDA had not approved or cleared any medical devices for treatment of fibromyalgia.

NeuroMetrix Inc. stock is now 9.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NURO Stock saw the intraday high of $5.89 and lowest of $4.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.75, which means current price is +103.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 101.70K shares, NURO reached a trading volume of 80347682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NeuroMetrix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2016, representing the official price target for NeuroMetrix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on NURO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroMetrix Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NURO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62.

How has NURO stock performed recently?

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 89.66. With this latest performance, NURO shares gained by 28.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NURO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.38 for NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.76, while it was recorded at 3.69 for the last single week of trading, and 6.73 for the last 200 days.

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.14 and a Gross Margin at +71.75. NeuroMetrix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.88.

NeuroMetrix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.40 and a Current Ratio set at 14.80.

Earnings analysis for NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NURO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeuroMetrix Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]

There are presently around $2 million, or 16.70% of NURO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NURO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 315,137, which is approximately 6.656% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 53,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in NURO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.12 million in NURO stock with ownership of nearly 5.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeuroMetrix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in NeuroMetrix Inc. [NASDAQ:NURO] by around 59,999 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 191,324 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 235,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 486,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NURO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,519 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 62,731 shares during the same period.