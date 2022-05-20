NetApp Inc. [NTAP] Stock trading around $68.26 per share: What’s Next?

NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ: NTAP] loss -3.49% on the last trading session, reaching $68.26 price per share at the time. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Kyndryl and NetApp Announce Alliance to Fast-track Cloud Transition and Transformation for Customers.

Partners to Focus on Extracting Insights and Enabling Innovation from Unstructured Data.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, and NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced a global alliance to help customers transform their businesses by unlocking insights from data stored on premises, in the cloud and edge computing environments.

NetApp Inc. represents 223.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.86 billion with the latest information. NTAP stock price has been found in the range of $66.10 to $69.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, NTAP reached a trading volume of 3323998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NetApp Inc. [NTAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTAP shares is $97.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NetApp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for NetApp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $96, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on NTAP stock. On March 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NTAP shares from 85 to 102.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetApp Inc. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTAP in the course of the last twelve months was 20.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for NTAP stock

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, NTAP shares dropped by -13.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.26 for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.63, while it was recorded at 71.12 for the last single week of trading, and 86.04 for the last 200 days.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetApp Inc. [NTAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +66.21. NetApp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Total Capital for NTAP is now 33.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 157.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 401.75. Additionally, NTAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 394.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] managed to generate an average of $66,364 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.NetApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetApp Inc. go to 8.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NetApp Inc. [NTAP]

There are presently around $14,168 million, or 94.60% of NTAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,823,258, which is approximately 1.153% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,123,788 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in NTAP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.25 billion in NTAP stock with ownership of nearly -10.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NetApp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 351 institutional holders increased their position in NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ:NTAP] by around 14,474,103 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 19,132,857 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 166,704,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,311,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTAP stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,759,605 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,700,447 shares during the same period.