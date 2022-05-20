Needham lifts New Relic Inc. [NEWR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

New Relic Inc. [NYSE: NEWR] surged by $4.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $47.96 during the day while it closed the day at $46.85. The company report on May 18, 2022 that New Relic Expands Instant Observability Ecosystem.

New Relic announces 470+ quickstarts, partner integrations, and enhanced capabilities, a nearly 20% increase in six months, to help every engineer embrace observability in minutes.

Momentum includes new contributions from leading enterprise technologies such as Akamai, Atlassian, CircleCI, Cloudflare, Netlify, PagerDuty, and Postman.

New Relic Inc. stock has also loss -2.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEWR stock has declined by -29.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -60.91% and lost -57.39% year-on date.

The market cap for NEWR stock reached $3.18 billion, with 64.98 million shares outstanding and 52.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 987.38K shares, NEWR reached a trading volume of 2974052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Relic Inc. [NEWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEWR shares is $79.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for New Relic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for New Relic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on NEWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Relic Inc. is set at 4.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.48.

NEWR stock trade performance evaluation

New Relic Inc. [NEWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.03. With this latest performance, NEWR shares dropped by -34.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.83 for New Relic Inc. [NEWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.53, while it was recorded at 45.09 for the last single week of trading, and 82.19 for the last 200 days.

New Relic Inc. [NEWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

New Relic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New Relic Inc. [NEWR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Relic Inc. go to 15.00%.

New Relic Inc. [NEWR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,524 million, or 89.60% of NEWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEWR stocks are: HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,259,021, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP, holding 5,153,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.34 million in NEWR stocks shares; and MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, currently with $213.8 million in NEWR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Relic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in New Relic Inc. [NYSE:NEWR] by around 6,830,597 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 6,174,090 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 46,018,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,023,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEWR stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,138,939 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,329,888 shares during the same period.