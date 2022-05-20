MPLX LP [MPLX] Is Currently -3.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] plunged by -$0.95 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $30.8696 during the day while it closed the day at $29.92. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Matterhorn Express Pipeline Reaches Final Investment Decision.

WhiteWater, EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC), Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN), and MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) have reached a final investment decision to move forward with the construction of the Matterhorn Express Pipeline after having secured sufficient firm transportation agreements with shippers.

The Matterhorn Express Pipeline has been designed to transport up to 2.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas through approximately 490 miles of 42-inch pipeline from Waha, Texas, to the Katy area near Houston, Texas. Supply for the Matterhorn Express Pipeline will be sourced from multiple upstream connections in the Permian Basin, including direct connections to processing facilities in the Midland Basin through an approximately 75-mile lateral, as well as a direct connection to the 3.2 Bcf/d Agua Blanca Pipeline, a joint venture between WhiteWater and MPLX.

MPLX LP stock has also loss -0.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MPLX stock has declined by -8.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.50% and gained 1.12% year-on date.

The market cap for MPLX stock reached $29.57 billion, with 1.01 billion shares outstanding and 361.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, MPLX reached a trading volume of 3440625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLX shares is $38.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for MPLX LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for MPLX LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on MPLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MPLX LP is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MPLX stock trade performance evaluation

MPLX LP [MPLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, MPLX shares dropped by -14.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.98 for MPLX LP [MPLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.78, while it was recorded at 30.78 for the last single week of trading, and 30.83 for the last 200 days.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MPLX LP [MPLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.76 and a Gross Margin at +43.74. MPLX LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.56.

MPLX LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MPLX LP [MPLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX LP go to 9.94%.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,702 million, or 24.90% of MPLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLX stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 58,561,659, which is approximately -11.442% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 20,006,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $617.6 million in MPLX stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $600.77 million in MPLX stock with ownership of nearly 13.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MPLX LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX] by around 13,576,182 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 19,380,992 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 216,548,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,506,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,158,311 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,900,385 shares during the same period.