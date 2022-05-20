Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] is -9.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ: MNST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.16% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.26%. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Monster Beverage Reports 2022 First Quarter Results.

— Record First Quarter Net Sales Rise 22.1 Percent to $1.52 Billion –– Company Completes its Acquisition of CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC –– Company Plans Price Increase in the United States Effective September 1, 2022 –.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) today reported financial results for the three-months ended March 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, MNST stock dropped by -6.21%. The one-year Monster Beverage Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.1. The average equity rating for MNST stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.29 billion, with 529.20 million shares outstanding and 377.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, MNST stock reached a trading volume of 3237299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $99.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $93 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Monster Beverage Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $109 to $105, while Guggenheim kept a Buy rating on MNST stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MNST shares from 107 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monster Beverage Corporation is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 39.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

MNST Stock Performance Analysis:

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, MNST shares gained by 1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.71 for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.69, while it was recorded at 88.12 for the last single week of trading, and 87.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Monster Beverage Corporation Fundamentals:

Monster Beverage Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

MNST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corporation go to 14.58%.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,285 million, or 65.20% of MNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,005,150, which is approximately 1.709% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 25,839,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 billion in MNST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.11 billion in MNST stock with ownership of nearly 0.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

379 institutional holders increased their position in Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ:MNST] by around 23,008,769 shares. Additionally, 365 investors decreased positions by around 21,600,980 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 293,480,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,090,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNST stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,213,064 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 5,959,460 shares during the same period.