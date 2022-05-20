Market cap of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] reaches 3.13B – now what?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ: SBLK] gained 5.09% on the last trading session, reaching $32.21 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Star Bulk Carriers Interview On Its Iron Ore Green Corridor Initiative.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) recently announced that it has joined a consortium to explore a Green Corridor between Australia and East Asia, led by the Global Maritime Forum and along with its partners BHP, Rio Tinto and Oldendorff Carriers. Charis Plakantonaki, the Chief Strategy Officer of Star Bulk Carriers , discusses with Barry Parker of Capital Link TV this initiative, what it entails, its significance and how its fits into Star Bulk’s overall ESG strategy.

Green Corridor is a shipping route where it is practical to operate a zero-GHG emission ship, both technologically and economically. Route-specific Green Corridors simplify the challenge of decarbonization by focusing on fewer routes, cargoes, and fuels, along with appropriate financial incentives and safety regulations. Green corridors enable the industry to accelerate both the supply and the demand for green shipping on specific routes. They are an important first step in reaching the goal of 5% of shipping fuels being zero-emission fuels by 2030, which is a tipping point for the subsequent transition to full decarbonization.Key points of this discussion include:.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. represents 102.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.13 billion with the latest information. SBLK stock price has been found in the range of $29.8012 to $32.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, SBLK reached a trading volume of 3120429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBLK shares is $37.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on SBLK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBLK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for SBLK stock

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.66. With this latest performance, SBLK shares gained by 5.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.75 for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.19, while it was recorded at 31.11 for the last single week of trading, and 24.23 for the last 200 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.49 and a Gross Margin at +55.66. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.59.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]

There are presently around $1,705 million, or 52.50% of SBLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBLK stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 26,021,457, which is approximately 0.109% of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,576,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.97 million in SBLK stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $64.91 million in SBLK stock with ownership of nearly 2.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ:SBLK] by around 13,432,286 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 8,908,487 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 33,296,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,636,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBLK stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,559,786 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,265,077 shares during the same period.