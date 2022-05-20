Market cap of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] reaches 1.10B – now what?

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ: NYMT] loss -2.94% or -0.09 points to close at $2.97 with a heavy trading volume of 3719157 shares. The company report on May 3, 2022 that New York Mortgage Trust Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (“NYMT,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) today reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Summary of First Quarter 2022: (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data).

It opened the trading session at $3.03, the shares rose to $3.07 and dropped to $2.97, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NYMT points out that the company has recorded -27.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, NYMT reached to a volume of 3719157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYMT shares is $4.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on NYMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

Trading performance analysis for NYMT stock

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, NYMT shares dropped by -9.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.33 for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.40, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 3.87 for the last 200 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 6.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]

There are presently around $659 million, or 57.50% of NYMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 66,100,318, which is approximately -2.58% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,413,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.77 million in NYMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $44.3 million in NYMT stock with ownership of nearly 8.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

126 institutional holders increased their position in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT] by around 16,972,194 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 10,385,283 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 187,840,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,198,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYMT stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,174,646 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,692,798 shares during the same period.