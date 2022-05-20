Market cap of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] reaches 15.20M – now what?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NDRA] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.24 at the close of the session, up 5.22%. The company report on May 16, 2022 that ENDRA Life Sciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, announces that management will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held May 23-26, 2022 in Miami Beach and will be holding virtual one-on-one meetings. A webcast of the presentation will be available on-demand beginning May 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on the Investors section of ENDRA’s website.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stock is now -65.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NDRA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.29 and lowest of $0.232 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.44, which means current price is +34.44% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, NDRA reached a trading volume of 4666974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDRA shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has NDRA stock performed recently?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.22. With this latest performance, NDRA shares dropped by -8.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.87 for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3118, while it was recorded at 0.2121 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9477 for the last 200 days.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.80.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Insider trade positions for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.70% of NDRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NDRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,207,812, which is approximately -29.441% of the company’s market cap and around 2.43% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 850,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in NDRA stocks shares; and NEWEDGE ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $0.15 million in NDRA stock with ownership of nearly -1.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NDRA] by around 235,811 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 708,987 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,005,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,950,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NDRA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 87,398 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 192,792 shares during the same period.