Market cap of Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] reaches 14.95B – now what?

Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE: BRO] loss -1.00% on the last trading session, reaching $54.71 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the appointment of Kiet Tran as chief technology officer.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has announced the appointment of Kiet Tran as chief technology officer for Brown & Brown.

Gray Nester, chief information officer, said, “Brown & Brown is on a technology journey as we grow and scale our business. We are confident that Kiet is the right person to help define a strategic vision for the evolution of our technology infrastructure and strengthen the services that will deliver superior system performance and resiliency to support our growth objectives. He is a proven leader who understands how to continually and incrementally enhance infrastructure environments while maintaining a focus and discipline for performance, cost and resiliency. We are excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to his work leading our cloud transformation, creating a seamless digital workplace strategy, further fortifying our operational resilience and, most importantly, reinforcing the unique Brown & Brown culture as we drive meaningful change across the business.”.

Brown & Brown Inc. represents 277.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.95 billion with the latest information. BRO stock price has been found in the range of $53.9091 to $55.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, BRO reached a trading volume of 3069781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRO shares is $74.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Brown & Brown Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Brown & Brown Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on BRO stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BRO shares from 50 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brown & Brown Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26.

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, BRO shares dropped by -23.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.50 for Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.10, while it was recorded at 56.72 for the last single week of trading, and 63.87 for the last 200 days.

Brown & Brown Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brown & Brown Inc. go to 13.22%.

There are presently around $11,333 million, or 76.40% of BRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,122,342, which is approximately -4.086% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,448,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in BRO stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $1.02 billion in BRO stock with ownership of nearly 1.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brown & Brown Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE:BRO] by around 13,858,116 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 14,447,344 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 176,776,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,081,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRO stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,399,740 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,498,499 shares during the same period.