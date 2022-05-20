Market cap of ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] reaches 26.92B – now what?

ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE: MT] jumped around 0.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $28.64 at the close of the session, up 0.67%. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Designated person notification.

19 May 2022, 13:00 CET.

With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), ArcelorMittal announces that notifications of share transactions by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) are available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on ArcelorMittal’s web site www.arcelormittal.com under Investors > Share Transactions by Management: https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors/corporate-governance/share-transactions-by-management.

ArcelorMittal S.A. stock is now -10.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MT Stock saw the intraday high of $29.09 and lowest of $28.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.87, which means current price is +8.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, MT reached a trading volume of 5042974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $51.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $34 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for ArcelorMittal S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal S.A. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has MT stock performed recently?

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.43. With this latest performance, MT shares dropped by -11.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.66 for ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.73, while it was recorded at 28.39 for the last single week of trading, and 31.58 for the last 200 days.

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.89 and a Gross Margin at +24.83. ArcelorMittal S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.53.

Return on Total Capital for MT is now 29.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.33. Additionally, MT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] managed to generate an average of $80,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.ArcelorMittal S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]

There are presently around $1,451 million, or 5.90% of MT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 8,617,212, which is approximately -57.428% of the company’s market cap and around 44.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 5,349,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.21 million in MT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $133.54 million in MT stock with ownership of nearly 207.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

114 institutional holders increased their position in ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE:MT] by around 19,401,169 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 20,804,184 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 10,788,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,994,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MT stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,360,272 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,133,000 shares during the same period.