Market Analysts see UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] gaining to $535. Time to buy?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] surged by $7.17 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $481.58 during the day while it closed the day at $478.55. The company report on May 18, 2022 that UnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, July 15, 2022, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). The replay will be available through July 29 on the web site or by dialing 1-888-203-1112, Confirmation Code: 5961010.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock has also loss -0.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UNH stock has inclined by 1.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.59% and lost -4.70% year-on date.

The market cap for UNH stock reached $442.86 billion, with 941.00 million shares outstanding and 932.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 3797512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $568.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $478, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 14.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 32.20.

UNH stock trade performance evaluation

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.05. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -12.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.52 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 509.74, while it was recorded at 483.42 for the last single week of trading, and 464.30 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 14.60%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $388,066 million, or 89.60% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,630,913, which is approximately 1.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,016,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.53 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $23.01 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly 1.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,444 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 29,369,043 shares. Additionally, 1,238 investors decreased positions by around 32,568,444 shares, while 365 investors held positions by with 761,318,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 823,256,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,471,968 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 502,168 shares during the same period.