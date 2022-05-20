Market Analysts see Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] gaining to $62. Time to buy?

Principal Financial Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PFG] loss -2.37% or -1.69 points to close at $69.75 with a heavy trading volume of 3990962 shares. The company report on May 19, 2022 that 4 Ways to Ease Employee Stress Over World Events.

Principal® Mental Health and Well-Being Series.

It opened the trading session at $70.37, the shares rose to $72.10 and dropped to $69.5604, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PFG points out that the company has recorded -2.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, PFG reached to a volume of 3990962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFG shares is $75.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Principal Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Principal Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on PFG stock. On July 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PFG shares from 57 to 82.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Principal Financial Group Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.37.

Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.15. With this latest performance, PFG shares dropped by -8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.07 for Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.36, while it was recorded at 70.81 for the last single week of trading, and 70.08 for the last 200 days.

Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.09. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.57.

Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Principal Financial Group Inc. go to 13.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]

There are presently around $13,466 million, or 77.60% of PFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,028,108, which is approximately 0.522% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,253,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in PFG stocks shares; and NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE CO, currently with $1.3 billion in PFG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Principal Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in Principal Financial Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PFG] by around 11,887,186 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 19,889,141 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 156,721,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,497,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFG stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,564,039 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 864,636 shares during the same period.