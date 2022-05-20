Market Analysts see Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] gaining to $48. Time to buy?

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.33%. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Invitation Homes Names Senior Vice President, Legal.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or “the Company”) announced today that John D. Huh has joined the Company as senior vice president, Legal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005755/en/.

Over the last 12 months, INVH stock rose by 0.42%. The one-year Invitation Homes Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.18. The average equity rating for INVH stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.20 billion, with 606.41 million shares outstanding and 599.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, INVH stock reached a trading volume of 3331895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $47.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $46, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on INVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 70.22.

INVH Stock Performance Analysis:

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, INVH shares dropped by -18.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.72 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.87, while it was recorded at 36.33 for the last single week of trading, and 40.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Invitation Homes Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.13 and a Gross Margin at +26.16. Invitation Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

INVH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 14.83%.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,686 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,649,432, which is approximately 3.32% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 74,757,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 billion in INVH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.77 billion in INVH stock with ownership of nearly -2.665% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitation Homes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH] by around 79,307,463 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 49,981,071 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 478,510,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 607,799,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVH stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,621,182 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 10,876,384 shares during the same period.