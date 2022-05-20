Market Analysts see DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gaining to $101. Time to buy?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $65.34 during the day while it closed the day at $64.32. The company report on May 17, 2022 that DuPont Sustainability Report: Shawn Hunter, Global Sustainability Leader, DuPont Water & Protection.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– DuPont.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock has also gained 1.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DD stock has declined by -19.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.88% and lost -20.38% year-on date.

The market cap for DD stock reached $32.25 billion, with 512.00 million shares outstanding and 508.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, DD reached a trading volume of 3535945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $89.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $95 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $98 to $96, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on DD stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DD shares from 93 to 94.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 25.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

DD stock trade performance evaluation

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, DD shares dropped by -8.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.56 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.95, while it was recorded at 64.66 for the last single week of trading, and 74.32 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +32.16. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.73%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,693 million, or 76.20% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,987,011, which is approximately -3.69% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,216,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in DD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.41 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly -18.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 579 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 18,402,283 shares. Additionally, 637 investors decreased positions by around 23,093,156 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 327,093,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,589,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,499,916 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 4,466,638 shares during the same period.