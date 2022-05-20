Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] is 23.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ: MNDT] traded at a low on 05/19/22, posting a -0.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.71. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Mandiant Recognized by the Channel for Impactful Female Leadership: Featured on CRN’s Esteemed 2022 Women of the Channel and Power 100 Lists.

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) today announced that three of its female channel leaders are recognized in the 2022 Women of the Channel program by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. Mandiant Vice President of Channel Sales for the Americas, Dee Dee Acquista, is featured on the 2022 Power 100 list, a subset of influential executive leaders chosen from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list. In addition to Acquista, Janice Kennedy, Mandiant Director of Channel Sales, U.S. West, Canada & LATAM, and Jessica Simon, Mandiant Director of Americas Distribution, are recognized this year with inclusions on the Women of the Channel list for 2022.

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5188140 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mandiant Inc. stands at 0.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.87%.

The market cap for MNDT stock reached $5.07 billion, with 230.58 million shares outstanding and 226.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.74M shares, MNDT reached a trading volume of 5188140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNDT shares is $20.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mandiant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mandiant Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.13.

How has MNDT stock performed recently?

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.05. With this latest performance, MNDT shares dropped by -2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.12, while it was recorded at 21.86 for the last single week of trading, and 18.72 for the last 200 days.

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mandiant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]

There are presently around $4,112 million, or 90.30% of MNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,097,152, which is approximately -2.899% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,050,907 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $416.64 million in MNDT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $292.65 million in MNDT stock with ownership of nearly 0.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mandiant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ:MNDT] by around 69,518,626 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 78,771,159 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 39,745,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,035,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNDT stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,649,810 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 27,755,323 shares during the same period.