Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] Is Currently 10.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [NYSE: LSPD] gained 10.75% or 2.17 points to close at $22.36 with a heavy trading volume of 3133403 shares. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Lightspeed Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for Fiscal 2023.

Consumer shift back to in-person shopping and dining drives strong quarter, ahead of previously established outlookFourth quarter revenue grew 78% YoY to $146.6MFourth quarter GTV grew 71% YoY to $18.4BFourth quarter GPV of $2.2 billion increased 132% YoY.

Lightspeed reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS.

It opened the trading session at $21.74, the shares rose to $23.15 and dropped to $20.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LSPD points out that the company has recorded -66.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -48.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, LSPD reached to a volume of 3133403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]:

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price from $112 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $121 to $103, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on LSPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.60.

Trading performance analysis for LSPD stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.28. With this latest performance, LSPD shares dropped by -7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.68 for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.61, while it was recorded at 20.95 for the last single week of trading, and 56.67 for the last 200 days.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.56 and a Gross Margin at +40.21. Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.05.

Return on Total Capital for LSPD is now -10.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.87. Additionally, LSPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] managed to generate an average of -$91,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]

There are presently around $1,621 million, or 60.88% of LSPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSPD stocks are: CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC with ownership of 24,286,219, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.67% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 5,983,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.81 million in LSPD stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $112.3 million in LSPD stock with ownership of nearly -25.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [NYSE:LSPD] by around 16,613,944 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 18,074,492 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 45,613,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,301,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSPD stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,351,183 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,272,152 shares during the same period.