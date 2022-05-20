Kronos Bio Inc. [KRON] Is Currently -5.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kronos Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: KRON] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.03 during the day while it closed the day at $3.55. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Kronos Bio Announces Participation in H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer and other serious diseases, today announced participation in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. An on-demand webcast of the presentation will be available on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available on the Investors and Media section of the Kronos Bio website at www.kronosbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for 30 days following the event.

Kronos Bio Inc. stock has also loss -11.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KRON stock has declined by -48.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -78.21% and lost -73.88% year-on date.

The market cap for KRON stock reached $206.01 million, with 55.84 million shares outstanding and 48.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 311.86K shares, KRON reached a trading volume of 3333989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kronos Bio Inc. [KRON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRON shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRON stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Kronos Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Kronos Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on KRON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kronos Bio Inc. is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.22.

KRON stock trade performance evaluation

Kronos Bio Inc. [KRON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.25. With this latest performance, KRON shares dropped by -37.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.51 for Kronos Bio Inc. [KRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.01, while it was recorded at 3.76 for the last single week of trading, and 12.84 for the last 200 days.

Kronos Bio Inc. [KRON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.45.

Kronos Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.20 and a Current Ratio set at 18.20.

Kronos Bio Inc. [KRON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $142 million, or 70.60% of KRON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRON stocks are: OMEGA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,818,283, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,401,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.79 million in KRON stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $11.58 million in KRON stock with ownership of nearly -2.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kronos Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Kronos Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:KRON] by around 2,946,391 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 5,008,608 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 29,704,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,659,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRON stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 443,710 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,106,068 shares during the same period.