Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell -12.67% so far this year. What now?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] price plunged by -11.02 percent to reach at -$5.34. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Macellum Issues Statement Regarding Kohl’s’ Annual Meeting and Its Commitment to Holding the Board Accountable Until Meaningful Shareholder Value is Unlocked.

Macellum Advisors GP, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Macellum” or “we”), a long-term holder of nearly 5% of the outstanding common shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) (“Kohl’s” or the “Company”), today issued the following statement attributable to its Managing Partner, Jonathan Duskin:.

“On behalf of myself, my firm and all our nominees, I want to thank the shareholders who supported us and those who evaluated our case for change. It’s unfortunate that many investors voting for the incumbents seem to have bought into the narrative that change in the boardroom would be too disruptive during a sale process and possibly delay or jeopardize a near-term transaction. Although we respect the outcome of this year’s contest, we firmly believe the close vote validates the concerns we have articulated about the current Board and its questionable handling of its ongoing sale process. We believe the Board should not misconstrue today’s result as a ringing endorsement of its preferred operating plan, which has been met with considerable market skepticism.

A sum of 7931905 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.93M shares. Kohl’s Corporation shares reached a high of $45.28 and dropped to a low of $42.29 until finishing in the latest session at $43.13.

The one-year KSS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.23. The average equity rating for KSS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $63.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price from $85 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $38, while UBS kept a Sell rating on KSS stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KSS shares from 62 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

KSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.55. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -29.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.53 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.34, while it was recorded at 46.92 for the last single week of trading, and 54.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kohl’s Corporation Fundamentals:

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

KSS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to 8.42%.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,874 million, or 92.28% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,665,946, which is approximately -2.898% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,711,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $567.68 million in KSS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $324.92 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly -7.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 18,761,710 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 27,087,517 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 75,331,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,181,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,647,555 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,088,965 shares during the same period.