Kellogg Company [K] Stock trading around $69.32 per share: What’s Next?

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] slipped around -4.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $69.32 at the close of the session, down -5.61%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Get Ready to Be Bowl-ed Over with Three Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® Flavors.

Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® Strawberry Milkshake, Cinnamon French Toast and Chocolate change the flavor — and color — of the milk for a breakfast that is cereal-ously delicious.

It’s no secret that people love the taste of the milk left behind in a bowl of cereal. That’s why Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® is introducing flavors that will totally change up breakfast: Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® Strawberry Milkshake, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® Cinnamon French Toast and Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® Chocolate. With nostalgic flavor combinations and fun, flavor- and color-changing milk, these cereals are a delicious addition to the Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes family and your cereal bowl, too.

Kellogg Company stock is now 7.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. K Stock saw the intraday high of $73.265 and lowest of $68.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 75.56, which means current price is +16.43% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, K reached a trading volume of 3927835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kellogg Company [K]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $70.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $74 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on K stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for K shares from 64 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 48.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has K stock performed recently?

Kellogg Company [K] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.23. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.24 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.72, while it was recorded at 72.37 for the last single week of trading, and 64.49 for the last 200 days.

Kellogg Company [K]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +31.68. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.23.

Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Kellogg Company [K]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 2.56%.

Insider trade positions for Kellogg Company [K]

There are presently around $21,137 million, or 87.40% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 58,193,368, which is approximately -0.748% of the company’s market cap and around 17.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,353,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in K stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.97 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly 4.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kellogg Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 401 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 13,077,964 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 14,474,618 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 260,255,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,808,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 601,748 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 4,892,236 shares during the same period.