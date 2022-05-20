KB Home [KBH] stock Downgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $28

KB Home [NYSE: KBH] gained 2.63% or 0.84 points to close at $32.72 with a heavy trading volume of 2855616 shares. The company report on May 13, 2022 that KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Three New-home Communities in the Highly Desirable and Thriving Valencia Master Plan.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Homebuilder’s Sage, Vesper and Crimson communities feature spacious single-family homes, paired homes and townhomes that offer a vibrant lifestyle in a prime Los Angeles County location.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of three new-home communities in the highly desirable Valencia® master plan in Valencia, California. Sage, Vesper and Crimson feature spacious single-family homes, paired homes and townhomes in Valencia’s scenic high country. The new neighborhoods are situated just off West Magic Mountain Parkway near the Interstate 5 and Highway 126 interchange, providing easy access to the area’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment at Westfield Valencia Town Center. The three communities are also minutes to outdoor recreation, including hiking/biking trails and several popular golf courses. Additionally, the new neighborhoods are convenient to the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area, popular beaches and other attractions.

It opened the trading session at $31.85, the shares rose to $33.44 and dropped to $31.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KBH points out that the company has recorded -25.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, KBH reached to a volume of 2855616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KB Home [KBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBH shares is $49.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for KB Home shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for KB Home stock. On March 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KBH shares from 64 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Home is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

Trading performance analysis for KBH stock

KB Home [KBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, KBH shares dropped by -4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.26 for KB Home [KBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.90, while it was recorded at 32.97 for the last single week of trading, and 39.60 for the last 200 days.

KB Home [KBH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Home go to 9.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KB Home [KBH]

There are presently around $2,513 million, or 91.30% of KBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,272,891, which is approximately -3.348% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,970,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.11 million in KBH stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $124.19 million in KBH stock with ownership of nearly 2.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

178 institutional holders increased their position in KB Home [NYSE:KBH] by around 8,786,190 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 9,909,369 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 60,138,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,833,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBH stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,986,996 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,741,571 shares during the same period.