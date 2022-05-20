JP Morgan slashes price target on Atotech Limited [ATC] – find out why.

Atotech Limited [NYSE: ATC] slipped around -1.37 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $19.77 at the close of the session, down -6.48%. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Atotech Reports Results for the First Quarter of 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Generates first quarter revenue of $358 million, approximately 1% over the prior-year period; chemistry organic revenue grew 3%.

Reports net income of $48 million, compared to a net loss of $72 million in the first quarter of 2021, the latter reflecting one-time expenses during last year’s re-financing activities.

Atotech Limited stock is now -22.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATC Stock saw the intraday high of $21.11 and lowest of $19.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.67, which means current price is +2.54% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, ATC reached a trading volume of 3614841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atotech Limited [ATC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATC shares is $25.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Atotech Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $27 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Atotech Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atotech Limited is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATC in the course of the last twelve months was 23.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has ATC stock performed recently?

Atotech Limited [ATC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.13. With this latest performance, ATC shares dropped by -9.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.85 for Atotech Limited [ATC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.79, while it was recorded at 20.76 for the last single week of trading, and 23.68 for the last 200 days.

Atotech Limited [ATC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atotech Limited [ATC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.84 and a Gross Margin at +39.38. Atotech Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21.

Atotech Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Atotech Limited [ATC]

There are presently around $3,875 million, or 95.80% of ATC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATC stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 153,672,703, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.09% of the total institutional ownership; VERSOR INVESTMENTS LP, holding 3,443,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.79 million in ATC stocks shares; and MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $56.02 million in ATC stock with ownership of nearly -1.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atotech Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Atotech Limited [NYSE:ATC] by around 8,234,577 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 11,815,900 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 163,240,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,290,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATC stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,162,298 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,788,419 shares during the same period.