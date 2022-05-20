Huntsman Corporation [HUN] Revenue clocked in at $9.01 billion, up 1.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] traded at a low on 05/19/22, posting a -0.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.30. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2022 Common Dividend.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced that its board of directors has declared a $0.2125 per share cash dividend on its common stock. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2022.

About Huntsman:Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2021 revenues of approximately $8 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within our four distinct business divisions. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company’s website at www.huntsman.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3157492 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Huntsman Corporation stands at 3.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.89%.

The market cap for HUN stock reached $7.27 billion, with 212.70 million shares outstanding and 188.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, HUN reached a trading volume of 3157492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntsman Corporation [HUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $46.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $50, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on HUN stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HUN shares from 45 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has HUN stock performed recently?

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, HUN shares dropped by -0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.95 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.02, while it was recorded at 35.56 for the last single week of trading, and 33.32 for the last 200 days.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntsman Corporation [HUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.16 and a Gross Margin at +21.00. Huntsman Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.54.

Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 11.61%.

Insider trade positions for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

There are presently around $6,510 million, or 80.50% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,242,142, which is approximately -9.628% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; STARBOARD VALUE LP, holding 16,517,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $587.54 million in HUN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $450.77 million in HUN stock with ownership of nearly 0.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntsman Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN] by around 25,396,036 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 24,250,943 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 133,377,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,024,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUN stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,346,128 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,814,855 shares during the same period.