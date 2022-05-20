Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] Stock trading around $33.45 per share: What’s Next?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.42% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.83%. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Howmet Aerospace to Host Virtual Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will host its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The annual meeting will be held in a virtual format only, via webcast at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HWM2022. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company website from 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 26, 2022, until March 1, 2023.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, shareholders of record of Howmet Aerospace common stock as of the close of business on March 29, 2022, the record date, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. To vote or submit questions during the virtual meeting, shareholders must enter the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form, notice or email that they previously received. Online access to the webcast will open shortly prior to the start of the 2022 Annual Meeting. Guests without a control number may also attend the meeting, but will not have the option to vote shares or ask questions.

Over the last 12 months, HWM stock dropped by -1.01%. The one-year Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.17. The average equity rating for HWM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.59 billion, with 419.00 million shares outstanding and 415.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, HWM stock reached a trading volume of 3304677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $41.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on HWM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 47.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HWM Stock Performance Analysis:

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, HWM shares dropped by -9.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.04, while it was recorded at 34.03 for the last single week of trading, and 32.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Howmet Aerospace Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.42 and a Gross Margin at +22.81. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38.

Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

HWM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 25.50%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,726 million, or 94.90% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 41,065,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,915,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in HWM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.33 billion in HWM stock with ownership of nearly 10.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 24,480,933 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 33,536,012 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 320,831,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,848,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,726,869 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,871,964 shares during the same period.