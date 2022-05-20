Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] is -18.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] loss -2.63% on the last trading session, reaching $29.28 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Healthpeak Properties Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. represents 539.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.66 billion with the latest information. PEAK stock price has been found in the range of $29.00 to $29.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, PEAK reached a trading volume of 5258061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $36.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $40, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on PEAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for PEAK stock

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.78. With this latest performance, PEAK shares dropped by -17.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.39 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.19, while it was recorded at 30.10 for the last single week of trading, and 34.15 for the last 200 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +23.13. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to 2.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

There are presently around $15,852 million, or 98.50% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,540,866, which is approximately 1.719% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 61,472,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.68 billion in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly -2.458% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthpeak Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 305 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 44,055,625 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 31,592,187 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 451,537,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 527,185,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,534,717 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,957,136 shares during the same period.