Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] is -9.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX: GPL] traded at a high on 05/19/22, posting a 13.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.20. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Great Panther Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Production of 17,913 gold equivalent ounces with $33.4 million in revenues; planned stripping contributing to higher costs, expected to normalize in H2 2022.

(All dollar amounts expressed in US dollars unless otherwise noted).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2904845 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Great Panther Mining Limited stands at 9.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.46%.

The market cap for GPL stock reached $86.09 million, with 433.71 million shares outstanding and 356.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, GPL reached a trading volume of 2904845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Great Panther Mining Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2014, representing the official price target for Great Panther Mining Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2.25, while Global Hunter Securities kept a Neutral rating on GPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Great Panther Mining Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has GPL stock performed recently?

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.36. With this latest performance, GPL shares dropped by -9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.02 for Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2343, while it was recorded at 0.1809 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3154 for the last 200 days.

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Great Panther Mining Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]

There are presently around $13 million, or 15.10% of GPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 25,893,246, which is approximately 5.553% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 14,049,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.46 million in GPL stocks shares; and POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD, currently with $1.44 million in GPL stock with ownership of nearly 66.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Great Panther Mining Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX:GPL] by around 8,167,962 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 13,132,404 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 53,478,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,778,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPL stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 677,095 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 11,835,694 shares during the same period.