Fortive Corporation [FTV] Stock trading around $58.58 per share: What’s Next?

Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV] gained 1.37% on the last trading session, reaching $58.58 price per share at the time. The company report on May 13, 2022 that Fortive to Present at the Wolfe Research 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference.

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, James A. Lico, and President and Chief Executive Officer, Precision Technologies, Tami S. Newcombe, will be presenting at the Wolfe Research 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.fortive.com.

Fortive Corporation represents 359.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.65 billion with the latest information. FTV stock price has been found in the range of $57.37 to $59.295.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, FTV reached a trading volume of 2800191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fortive Corporation [FTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTV shares is $77.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Fortive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Fortive Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on FTV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortive Corporation is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTV in the course of the last twelve months was 23.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for FTV stock

Fortive Corporation [FTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, FTV shares dropped by -2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for Fortive Corporation [FTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.39, while it was recorded at 58.52 for the last single week of trading, and 69.16 for the last 200 days.

Fortive Corporation [FTV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortive Corporation [FTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.82 and a Gross Margin at +57.28. Fortive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.78.

Fortive Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Fortive Corporation [FTV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortive Corporation go to 37.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fortive Corporation [FTV]

There are presently around $19,699 million, or 94.40% of FTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,557,116, which is approximately 2.707% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,702,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in FTV stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.59 billion in FTV stock with ownership of nearly 39.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in Fortive Corporation [NYSE:FTV] by around 39,984,038 shares. Additionally, 414 investors decreased positions by around 41,670,972 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 259,217,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,872,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTV stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,946,504 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 9,517,391 shares during the same period.