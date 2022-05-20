For Union Pacific Corporation [UNP], Analyst sees a drop to $235. What next?

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] loss -3.77% on the last trading session, reaching $216.50 price per share at the time. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Union Pacific Corporation Announces 10% Dividend Increase for Second Quarter 2022.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) announced that its Board of Directors today voted to increase the quarterly dividend on the Company’s common shares by 10% to $1.30 per share. The dividend is payable June 30, 2022, to shareholders of record May 31, 2022. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 123 consecutive years.

“Union Pacific continues to generate strong cash returns for our shareholders,” said Jennifer Hamann, Union Pacific executive vice president and chief financial officer. “Today’s dividend increase is consistent with our targeted dividend payout ratio of 45 percent.”.

Union Pacific Corporation represents 632.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $133.12 billion with the latest information. UNP stock price has been found in the range of $212.72 to $220.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 5421874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $273.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $283 to $267. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $258, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on UNP stock. On March 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UNP shares from 271 to 258.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 6.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 42.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for UNP stock

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17. With this latest performance, UNP shares dropped by -12.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.21 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 246.68, while it was recorded at 226.47 for the last single week of trading, and 237.14 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.22. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20.

Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 15.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

There are presently around $111,910 million, or 82.70% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,793,956, which is approximately 0.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,012,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.9 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.49 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly 5.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,170 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 29,795,554 shares. Additionally, 993 investors decreased positions by around 40,319,459 shares, while 400 investors held positions by with 427,282,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 497,397,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 197 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,958,818 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,685,781 shares during the same period.