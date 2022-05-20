For AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AVDX] gained 7.24% on the last trading session, reaching $8.29 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2022 that AvidXchange and ResMan Offer Full API Integration for Real Estate Professionals.

ResMan selects AvidXchange as its preferred accounts payable partner.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced a full application programming interface (API) integration is available for property management companies using ResMan technology.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. represents 197.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.51 billion with the latest information. AVDX stock price has been found in the range of $7.73 to $8.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, AVDX reached a trading volume of 2834781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVDX shares is $12.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on AVDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88.

Trading performance analysis for AVDX stock

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.73. With this latest performance, AVDX shares dropped by -7.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.39% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.52 for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.02, while it was recorded at 7.52 for the last single week of trading.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. go to -14.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]

There are presently around $935 million, or 58.10% of AVDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVDX stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 18,929,292, which is approximately -19.048% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 13,838,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.97 million in AVDX stocks shares; and CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC, currently with $89.5 million in AVDX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

66 institutional holders increased their position in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AVDX] by around 18,380,036 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 12,709,785 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 89,870,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,960,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVDX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,157,205 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,929,870 shares during the same period.