First Horizon Corporation [FHN] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $22

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $22.17 during the day while it closed the day at $22.00. The company report on May 3, 2022 that First Horizon Recognized for Investment in Women.

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) today announced that it has been selected for the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). For the fourth consecutive year, First Horizon is listed in the index which recognizes public companies for their commitment to supporting gender equality and advancing women.

“First Horizon strives to create a workplace where all associates feel accepted and valued,” said Tanya Hart, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at First Horizon. “We believe that championing diversity and inclusion fosters a more creative and innovative workforce. We are proud to be included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and thank them for this recognition.”.

First Horizon Corporation stock has also gained 1.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FHN stock has inclined by 23.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.21% and gained 34.72% year-on date.

The market cap for FHN stock reached $11.72 billion, with 533.22 million shares outstanding and 527.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.41M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 2831048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $24.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $20 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.34.

FHN stock trade performance evaluation

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, FHN shares dropped by -4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.50 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.85, while it was recorded at 21.88 for the last single week of trading, and 18.55 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.46. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,566 million, or 83.30% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55,531,594, which is approximately -9.768% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,359,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in FHN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $422.94 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly -15.393% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 119,939,623 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 113,792,661 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 201,682,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 435,414,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,916,211 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 12,171,174 shares during the same period.