Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] fell -9.51% so far this year. What now?

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] surged by $9.37 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $173.98 during the day while it closed the day at $165.54. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Hawaii.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Hawaii have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ® Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, as local incentives make solar and battery energy systems more attractive than ever.

Residential battery capacity in Hawaii, a key growth market for battery solutions, is increasing steadily year-over-year with forecasts estimating deployments will triple by the end of 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

Enphase Energy Inc. stock has also gained 17.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENPH stock has inclined by 11.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.05% and lost -9.51% year-on date.

The market cap for ENPH stock reached $19.97 billion, with 134.33 million shares outstanding and 131.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 2942676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $226.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. On January 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ENPH shares from 290 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 14.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 67.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 61.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

ENPH stock trade performance evaluation

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.45. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -7.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.17 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 177.86, while it was recorded at 157.73 for the last single week of trading, and 178.41 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +40.12. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.87.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 20.74%.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,725 million, or 73.20% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,018,530, which is approximately 0.381% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,980,361 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $813.15 million in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly -0.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 455 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 11,582,519 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 9,696,003 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 73,010,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,289,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,228,924 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 2,640,533 shares during the same period.