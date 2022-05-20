Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] Revenue clocked in at $911.00 million, down -8.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE: EGO] traded at a high on 05/19/22, posting a 7.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.52. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Eldorado Gold Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) today reports the Company’s financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2022. For further information please see the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4842778 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eldorado Gold Corporation stands at 3.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.68%.

The market cap for EGO stock reached $1.54 billion, with 182.36 million shares outstanding and 164.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, EGO reached a trading volume of 4842778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]?

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Eldorado Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Eldorado Gold Corporation stock. On January 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EGO shares from 9 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eldorado Gold Corporation is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

How has EGO stock performed recently?

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.30. With this latest performance, EGO shares dropped by -29.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.26 for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.54, while it was recorded at 8.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.55 for the last 200 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.10. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.22.

Eldorado Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eldorado Gold Corporation go to 10.64%.

Insider trade positions for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]

There are presently around $842 million, or 75.80% of EGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGO stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,016,110, which is approximately 20.205% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD, holding 12,245,418 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.23 million in EGO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $81.95 million in EGO stock with ownership of nearly 1.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eldorado Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE:EGO] by around 19,243,305 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 14,861,909 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 71,981,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,086,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,663,446 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,623,533 shares during the same period.