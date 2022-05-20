Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] Revenue clocked in at $19.78 billion, down -21.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE: ETN] loss -0.32% on the last trading session, reaching $136.08 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Eaton Named to 3BL Media’s Best Corporate Citizens List.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Eaton.

CLEVELAND, May 18, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that it has been named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens for the 15th consecutive year by 3BL Media. The ranking recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance among the largest companies on the Russell 1000 Index.

Eaton Corporation plc represents 399.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $54.46 billion with the latest information. ETN stock price has been found in the range of $132.375 to $138.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, ETN reached a trading volume of 2977389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETN shares is $173.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Eaton Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $200 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Eaton Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $191 to $189, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on ETN stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ETN shares from 184 to 186.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eaton Corporation plc is set at 4.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETN in the course of the last twelve months was 383.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for ETN stock

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.00. With this latest performance, ETN shares dropped by -8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.95 for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.28, while it was recorded at 139.26 for the last single week of trading, and 158.73 for the last 200 days.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.62 and a Gross Margin at +32.17. Eaton Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.51.

Eaton Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eaton Corporation plc go to 15.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]

There are presently around $44,080 million, or 83.00% of ETN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,526,905, which is approximately 1.471% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,959,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.82 billion in ETN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.63 billion in ETN stock with ownership of nearly 3.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eaton Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 646 institutional holders increased their position in Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE:ETN] by around 17,892,662 shares. Additionally, 663 investors decreased positions by around 14,804,541 shares, while 242 investors held positions by with 290,183,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,881,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETN stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,223,164 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 1,952,905 shares during the same period.