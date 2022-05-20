Deutsche Bank slashes price target on GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] – find out why.

GDS Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GDS] gained 14.47% or 3.93 points to close at $31.09 with a heavy trading volume of 3580524 shares. The company report on May 18, 2022 that GDS Holdings Limited Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings”, “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $27.80, the shares rose to $32.91 and dropped to $27.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GDS points out that the company has recorded -47.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -56.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, GDS reached to a volume of 3580524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDS shares is $64.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for GDS Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2022, representing the official price target for GDS Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on GDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GDS Holdings Limited is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.91.

Trading performance analysis for GDS stock

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.35. With this latest performance, GDS shares dropped by -3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.78 for GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.35, while it was recorded at 29.22 for the last single week of trading, and 47.34 for the last 200 days.

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.28 and a Gross Margin at +21.03. GDS Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.18.

Return on Total Capital for GDS is now 0.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.69. Additionally, GDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.01.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.GDS Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS Holdings Limited go to 0.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]

There are presently around $2,517 million, or 57.70% of GDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDS stocks are: SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES TELEMEDIA PTE LTD with ownership of 15,835,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.14% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 8,130,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.82 million in GDS stocks shares; and ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $211.12 million in GDS stock with ownership of nearly 2.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GDS Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in GDS Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GDS] by around 9,655,900 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 20,390,786 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 62,627,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,673,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,657,808 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 6,894,709 shares during the same period.