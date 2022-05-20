Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] is -48.47% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE: DNMR] price plunged by -1.13 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Danimer Scientific Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer” or the “Company”), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Stephen E. Croskrey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Danimer commented, “During the first quarter we progressed further on our journey to deliver leading biodegradable packaging solutions for a variety of in-demand customer applications. PHA revenues nearly doubled year-over-year, driving total revenues up 12% to $14.7 million. We were also able to continue negotiating various development and supply agreements with customers. Of note is the recent announcement of the expansion of our partnership with Kemira to commercialize barrier coatings for paper products such as coffee cups. We were also pleased to further scale production at Phase I of our Kentucky facility while ensuring Phase II construction advanced in accordance with our plan to bring the facility online and begin to scale up by the end of the second quarter. As we move through 2022, our continued expansion of production capacity, application development expertise, contracted revenue streams and future efficiencies of scale should continue to shape our bright path forward as an increasing number of companies evaluate solutions to maintain their ESG commitments using our superior biodegradable alternatives.”.

A sum of 3276638 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.01M shares. Danimer Scientific Inc. shares reached a high of $5.00 and dropped to a low of $4.28 until finishing in the latest session at $4.39.

The one-year DNMR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.1. The average equity rating for DNMR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNMR shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Danimer Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Danimer Scientific Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danimer Scientific Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91.

DNMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.88. With this latest performance, DNMR shares dropped by -18.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.22 for Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 4.04 for the last single week of trading, and 10.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Danimer Scientific Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] shares currently have an operating margin of -169.18 and a Gross Margin at -4.68. Danimer Scientific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.52.

Danimer Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $225 million, or 52.50% of DNMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNMR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,790,077, which is approximately 22.331% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,055,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.89 million in DNMR stocks shares; and JEFFERIES GROUP LLC, currently with $21.64 million in DNMR stock with ownership of nearly 16505.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danimer Scientific Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE:DNMR] by around 14,384,531 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 17,115,985 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 19,200,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,701,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNMR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,538,810 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 10,288,296 shares during the same period.