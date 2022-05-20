China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] moved down -13.43: Why It’s Important

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CLEU] price plunged by -13.43 percent to reach at -$0.38. The company report on May 4, 2022 that China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Wins a Project Bid from Fuzhou Melbourne Polytechnic.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

For the construction of smart language training experimental classrooms with cloud technology.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (“China Liberal,” the “Company,” or “we”), a China-based company that provides smart campus solutions and other educational services, today announced that the Company won a project bid from Fuzhou Melbourne Polytechnic (“FMP”) (formerly IEN College of Minjiang University), a Sino-foreign cooperative institute between Minjiang University and Melbourne Polytechnic, for the construction of smart language training experimental classrooms with cloud technology (the “Project”), for a total consideration of RMB0.99 million (US$0.15 million) on April 28, 2022. The construction of smart language learning experimental classrooms is one of the most critical projects for FMP in 2022; these classrooms are expected to meet FMP’s teaching needs featured by interactivity, flexibility, openness, diversity, and intelligence.

A sum of 7938413 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 697.10K shares. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $3.02 and dropped to a low of $1.66 until finishing in the latest session at $2.45.

Guru’s Opinion on China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLEU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

CLEU Stock Performance Analysis:

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.55. With this latest performance, CLEU shares gained by 56.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLEU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.58 for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.61, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 1.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.60 and a Gross Margin at +57.06. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.06.

Return on Total Capital for CLEU is now 16.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.97. Additionally, CLEU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] managed to generate an average of $29,480 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.90 and a Current Ratio set at 26.00.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.50% of CLEU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLEU stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 381,290, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.85% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 48,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in CLEU stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $65000.0 in CLEU stock with ownership of nearly -42.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CLEU] by around 394,065 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 151,190 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 79,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 465,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLEU stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 394,065 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 133,846 shares during the same period.