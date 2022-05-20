Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] Is Currently 5.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [NYSE: EBR] closed the trading session at $8.93 on 05/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.74, while the highest price level was $9.04.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 46.63 percent and weekly performance of 15.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 50.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, EBR reached to a volume of 3552353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBR shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18.

EBR stock trade performance evaluation

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.08. With this latest performance, EBR shares dropped by -2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.57 for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.98, while it was recorded at 8.53 for the last single week of trading, and 6.93 for the last 200 days.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.29 and a Gross Margin at +67.74. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.07.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [NYSE:EBR] by around 5,273,481 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 4,108,661 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 14,784,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,166,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,236,945 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,476,819 shares during the same period.