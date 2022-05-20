CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] Is Currently 8.41 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAT] price surged by 8.41 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on May 19, 2022 that CBAK Energy Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

– Net revenues up 752% year over year in the first quarter –.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy,” or the “Company”) a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

A sum of 10898731 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 960.60K shares. CBAK Energy Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $1.20 and dropped to a low of $1.08 until finishing in the latest session at $1.16.

Guru’s Opinion on CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

CBAT Stock Performance Analysis:

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.85. With this latest performance, CBAT shares dropped by -6.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.89 for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1691, while it was recorded at 1.0694 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8366 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CBAK Energy Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.24 and a Gross Margin at +9.70. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +116.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 30.33.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CBAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. go to 30.00%.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 7.40% of CBAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 930,102, which is approximately 3.799% of the company’s market cap and around 39.43% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 734,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.79 million in CBAT stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.54 million in CBAT stock with ownership of nearly -50.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAT] by around 671,410 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,567,790 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 282,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,521,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 196,638 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 914,891 shares during the same period.